South African President To Meet Trump

On Wednesday, 21 May 2025, South African President Ramaphosa will meet with United States (US) President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues of interest.

According to the office of the South African president, on Wednesday, the visit will provide a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries.

New Telegraph recalls that the US administration has torn into various South African policies, including its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and a land expropriation law meant to redress historical inequalities that Washington alleges will allow the government to seize white-owned land.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office, but is making an exception for the Afrikaners, mainly descendants of Dutch settlers to South Africa, despite Pretoria’s insistence that they do not face persecution in their homeland.

White South Africans, who make up 7.3 percent of the population, generally enjoy a higher standard of living than the black majority of the country.

Washington cut aid to South Africa and in March expulsed Pretoria’s ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, after he criticised Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement in an online seminar.

