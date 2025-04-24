New Telegraph

April 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. South African Player…

South African Player Dies After Collapsing Ahead Of League Game

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi died on Tuesday after collapsing in the warm-up before a secondtier match, his club Durban City said.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital ahead of Durban’s game against Milford FC, and the match was abandoned at halftime when officials were told Zondi had died.

The cause of death was still to be determined. “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family,” the club said in a statement.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kingmakers, Ifako Ijaiye LG Unveil Sports Complex
Read Next

Concerned Rivers Citizens Ask Tinubu To End Emergency Rule
Share
Copy Link
×