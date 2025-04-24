South African Player Dies After Collapsing Ahead Of League Game

Share

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi died on Tuesday after collapsing in the warm-up before a secondtier match, his club Durban City said.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital ahead of Durban’s game against Milford FC, and the match was abandoned at halftime when officials were told Zondi had died.

The cause of death was still to be determined. “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family,” the club said in a statement.

