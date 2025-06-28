South African Consulate Partners Nigeria-south Africa Aviation Forum On Talents Development

South African Consulate General, led by Dr Bobby Moroe, has expressed support for the launch of the Nigeria-South Africa Aviation Exchange Programme, a strategic initiative designed to build capacity, develop careers, and strengthen collaboration in Africa’s aviation sector.

This project is the first major step under the Nigeria-South Africa Aviation Forum, founded by aviation advocate Toni Ukachukwu. It is executed by Aviators Management Academy with support by Walk for Love Africa, an NGO focused on capacity building and socio-economic development in the travel and tourism sector.

The exchange programme will train and certify young Africans in the aviation sector, beginning with an intensive online training session, followed by a seven-week in-person course at the Academy of Aviation in South Africa. Upon successful completion, candidates will receive a South African cabin crew license.

They participants are also expected to complete the local requirements in Nigeria so as to obtain a Nigerian aviation license, thereby gaining dual certifications and broader career prospects. Participants are also offered automatic engagement opportunities with various airlines in Nigeria to kick-start their aviation careers.

According to Ukachukwu, “This programme is about more than training cabin crew, it’s about unlocking Africa’s aviation potential by investing in its people. There’s a growing skills gap in the aviation sector across Africa, and this initiative is a direct response to that. We’re building bridges, breaking barriers, and preparing the next generation of African aviators.”

Speaking on the project, Chinedu Engele, who is the technical consultant, said that the programme has been designed as a fully digital-first initiative, beginning with online training and virtual assessments.

“This deliberate use of technology reflects a commitment to leveraging aviation tech to leapfrog infrastructural and geographical barriers and promote digital transformation in the sector,” he said.

As part of its long-term vision in capacity building and career development, Walk for Love Africa is setting up a Capital Fund to support aspiring aviation professionals with seed funding and scholarships. According to global aviation forecasts, Africa will require more than 20,000 pilots, technicians, and cabin crew members in the next decade, a demand this initiative is poised to help meet.

Furthermore, the founder of Nigeria-South Africa Aviation Forum is in discussions with the African Airlines Association on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The goal is to establish a pan-African framework that would allow aviation professionals trained through the programme to work across African airlines, fostering deeper integration, mobility, and collaboration across the continent.

Following the Nigeria-South Africa pilot, the programme will then be expanded to other African countries, forming bilateral aviation forums that strengthen intra-African travel, trade, and training. These forums aim to foster unity, drive economic development, and equip African youth with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving global aviation industry.

This partnership signals a bold step toward a connected Africa, one where aviation is not only a bridge between nations but a tool for opportunity, innovation, and shared prosperity.

Key partners in the exchange programme include; South African Consulate; Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria; Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa; Aviators Management Academy; Academy of Aviation (South Africa); Africa Airlines; Walk for Love Africa; and Nigeria-South Africa Aviation Forum.