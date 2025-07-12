South Africa Unveils Dates For Meetings Africa, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026

South Africa Tourism (SA Tourism) has unveiled the dates for its two premier and Africa’s leading travel events: Meetings Africa will hold between February 23 and 25, 2026 while Africa’s Travel Indaba holds between May 11 and 14, 2026.

These dates were disclosed by the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, and the South African Tourism Board, with the respective Business Opportunity Networking Days (BONDay) scheduled for February 22, 2026 and May 10, 2026.

“These are not just dates, they are important milestones in our continent’s tourism and business events calendar,” said De Lille. Adding, “They are South African Tourism’s commitment to partnering and working with the global tourism and business events sector, to facilitate valuable connections with various partners from across the globe.

‘‘With this announcement, we are affirming South Africa’s position as a leading host of world class business events.” Meetings Africa continues to be the continent’s leading business events trade show partnering with the rest of the African continent to position Africa as a capable, creative, and competitive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Africa’s Travel Indaba continues to be one of the leading leisure tourism marketing events globally, bringing together African tourism products, services, and stories.

Through both these trade shows, South African Tourism contributes to tackling unemployment, drive economic impact, and expand market access, particularly for small players promoting long-term sector sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

South African Tourism is currently undertaking a competitive bidding process to appoint host cities for both trade shows from 2026 for the next five years. This process provides an opportunity for the events to evolve and innovate while delivering maximum impact for all stakeholders.