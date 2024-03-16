South Africa Tourism Entices at ITB Berlin 2024

South Africa was fully showcased at the 2024 Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, recently held between March 5 and 7. From hospitable people to majestic landscapes, vibrant township experiences to serene nature escapes, scenic wine routes to delectable and diverse dishes, the country was promoted in all its splendour.

South African Tourism presented a united front at the world’s largest travel trade show. The team was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Nombulelo Guliwe, with no less than 63 exhibitors including 14 SMMEs representing diverse product offerings, attended the travel show in a move targeted at boosting international arrivals to South Africa while sustaining the sector’s ongoing recovery and growth momentum.

Speaking on the sidelines of the trade show, Guliwe said she had received pos- itive feedback from the exhibitors on the stand who were upbeat and positive about the meetings they had. “I have received great feedback from exhibitors at the stand who said that the quality of the buyers they have met with has already proven to yield positive re- sults. Some of the exhibitors already have confirmed bookings emanating from their meetings here at ITB. This is what makes our presence at this trade show worthwhile,” said Nombulelo Guliwe.