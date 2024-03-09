South Africa Tourism Appoints Guliwe as Chief Executive Officer

It is a new dawn for South Africa Tourism as it board has announced the appointment of Nombulelo Guliwe as the new Chief Executive Officer of the orgaisation on a five-year contract.

Guliwe, 37, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. She became the first black female and youngest SA Tourism Chief Financial Officer in 2019.

She was appointed from her Acting CEO and Interim Chief Financial Officer to her new position. She is expected to bring her vast wealth of knowledge to bear on her new office having served in various leadership roles throughout her career including Chief Financial Officer at SA Tourism since August 2019.

Prior to this, she had been with SA Tourism for eight years. South African Tourism is the national tourism agency responsible for marketing of South Africa as a preferred tourist destination.