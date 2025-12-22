South Africa Starts AFCON 2025 With 2-1 Win Over Angola

South Africa opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Angola in an entertaining Group B encounter played in Marrakesh on Monday.

Lyle Foster emerged as the hero for Bafana Bafana, curling home a superb winner from the edge of the box in the 79th minute to decide a closely contested match.

The Burnley striker, who missed the previous AFCON after stepping away to focus on his mental health, marked his return to the continental stage in memorable fashion.

South Africa, aiming to build on their third-place finish at the 2023 tournament in the Ivory Coast, took the lead midway through the first half.

Oswin Appollis showed great composure inside the box, reacting quickest to a loose ball before slotting a low effort into the bottom corner.

Angola, which also impressed at the last AFCON by reaching the quarter-finals, responded with confidence and intensity. Their persistence paid off ten minutes before the break when Show produced a stylish flick to convert Fredy’s well-delivered free-kick, drawing the Palancas Negras level before half-time.

The second half remained evenly balanced, with both sides pushing for a decisive goal. South Africa thought they had regained the lead through Tshepang Moreri, but the effort was ruled out after Foster was adjudged offside in the build-up.

Moments later, the striker made amends, bending a precise finish beyond the Angolan goalkeeper to restore Bafana Bafana’s advantage.

Angola threatened at various stages, with Gelson Dala going close with two headers and Fredy testing the South African defence with a powerful volley.

However, they also enjoyed a slice of luck when centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi struck the crossbar from long range.

The victory means South Africa maintained their record of never losing to Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations, while also making a strong statement in a competitive Group B.

The group is the only one at the tournament featuring two teams already qualified for the next FIFA World Cup, with South Africa joined by record seven-time champions Egypt.

Head coach Hugo Broos, who has revitalised Bafana Bafana since taking charge in 2021, has been clear about his ambitions to reach at least the final of this year’s competition. His side will now travel to Agadir to face Egypt on Friday.

Angola, under new coach Patrice Beaumelle, who has been in charge for just three months, will look to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in their next group match in Marrakesh.