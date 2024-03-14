South Africa Overtakes Nigeria On Medal Table

The battle for the second position behind runaway winner, Egypt, became intense on Thursday with South Africa overtaking Nigeria although with the same number of gold medals albeit with more silver medals.

South Africa moved from their initial 4th position to 2nd on the medal table at the end of day 7, after clinching six more gold medals.

Their geometrical move makes them level up with Nigeria on 22 gold medals as Nigeria yet to win any gold in the past two days.

Although tied on 22 gold medals with Nigeria, South Africa (2nd) and Nigeria (3rd) are closely trailed by Algeria who have 21 gold medals and are closely waiting for an opportunity to overtake the duo.

Nigeria will need to rise from their slumber and win more gold medals as they hope that weightlifting, and other disciplines which they will take part in today will fetch them more gold.

Meanwhile, Egypt who have since taken a comfortable lead are still on top with 65 gold medals and it’s now obvious that the Pharaohs are not contesting with any nation for the top position.