South Africa Makes Impressive Showing At IMEX America, Mice Events

In far faraway Las Vegas, United States of America, South Africa tourism made a huge impression showcasing its diverse and vibrant business events offering at the prestigious IMEX America. The global event held last month at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. With almost 15,000 confirmed participants on the show floor, of which over 5,000 were buyers, the exhibition was a great platform for the 20 South African exhibitors, who partnered with the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB), to cement South Africa’s position as a top-tier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

As an emerging global player in the business events sector, South Africa left an indelible mark at IMEX America where the show floor was buzzing with excitement as buyers learned about the array of immersive and unique tourism products that make South Africa stand out from the rest. Participating in such global trade shows continues to yield returns for the South African business sector. The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) will host its annual conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in May 2026.

This comes at the back of a meeting which took place at the SANCB stand during last year’s IMEX in Las Vegas when the ISMRM representatives visit- ed the SANCB stand, engaged with the Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau, a unit within Wesgro and the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) team with a request for proposal, and within a short period of two months, the deal between the Cape Town & Western Cape Convention Bureau, CTICC, SANCB and ISMRM was signed and converted.

This conference will see over 5000 delegates from over 55 different countries coming to explore South Africa. This is an illustration of the value and economic benefit of participating at global business events trade shows. From breathtaking event venues, luxurious accommodations, and state-of-the-art conference facilities to unparalleled natural beauty, South Africa offers a unique and enchanting experience to both international and domestic visitors.

During the event, the South African delegation presented an array of immersive and unique tourism products that make South Africa stand out from the rest. Both the South African exhibitors and buyers from across the globe found the show to be an ideal platform for networking, collaboration, and the exploration of exciting future business opportunities. Acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer, Zinhle Nzama, the South African exhibitors represented the country very well. South Africa meant business.

“Team South Africa had their hands full as they moved from one meeting to the next and the message was clear: South Africa is ready to host quality business events, with world class infrastructure fit for global meetings, events and incentives travel,” she said. She noted that South Africa’s exhibitors were overwhelmed by walk-in clients over and above the scheduled meetings, which bodes well for our tourism industry and injection to our GDP.

The SANCB team was also busy recruiting buyers for Meetings Africa, South African Tourism’s Pan African business events trade show, which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg between February 27 and 28, 2024. In closing, Nzama said, “2023 was IMEX America was fantastic, and as our team and our valued partners depart Las Vegas energized by the quality of buyers and their enthusiasm for the destination, we held close to 500 meetings, over 10 group presentations and have generated close to 200 leads. We are looking forward to hearing testimonies from our exhibitors about converted deals over the coming months.