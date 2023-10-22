South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Maldives, others win big at WTA Africa and Indian Ocean 2023

Winners of World Travel Awards (WTA) Africa and Indian Ocean 2023 have been unveiled by the organisers of the annual award, which is dedicated to honouring and celebrating the best travel and hospitality brands in the region. According to Eturbonews.com report, the unveiling took place at a colourful during WTA Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2023 held at Dubai’s new landmark resort, Atlantis Royal, with tourism royalty from across Africa and the Indian Ocean in attendance.

Some of the winners include Maldives, emerging as winner of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board. Kenya was named ‘Africa’s Leading Destination.’ While Durban, South Africa won the coveted title of ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination.’ South Africa’s Cape Town was named ‘Africa’s Leading City Destination,’ with