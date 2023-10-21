South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Maldives, Others Win Big at WTA Africa And Indian Ocean 2023

Winners of World Travel Awards (WTA) Africa and Indian Ocean 2023 have been unveiled by the organisers of the annual award, which is dedicated to honouring and celebrating the best travel and hospitality brands in the region. According to Eturbonews.com report, the unveiling took place at a colourful during WTA Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2023 held at Dubai’s new landmark resort, Atlantis Royal, with tourism royalty from across Africa and the Indian Ocean in attendance.

Some of the winners include Maldives, emerging as winner of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board. Kenya was named ‘Africa’s Leading Destination.’ While Durban, South Africa won the coveted title of ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination.’

South Africa’s Cape Town was named ‘Africa’s Leading City Destination,’ with Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation emerging as ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction,’ as ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination’ went to Mauritius, while ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ was claimed by Seychelles. Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Hotel.’

In the aviation sector, winners included Ethiopian Airlines, with the titles of ‘Africa’s Leading Airline’ and ‘Africa’s Leading Airline – Business Class.’ Kenya Airways was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Airline – Economy Class,’ Air Mauritius claimed ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’ and Trans Maldivian Airways was named ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator.’ While in other categories, Morocco’s Fairmont Taghazout Bay was named ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’ and Emerald Zanzibar Resort and Spa was ‘Africa’s Leading New Resort.’

Emerald Faaru- fushi Resort and Spa, Maldives was voted Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort.’ Travel provider winners included Get Into Maldives Travels (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator’). Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean for our 30th anniversary celebrations in Dubai.

The incredible evening will live long in everyone’s memory. Our winners represent stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights.”