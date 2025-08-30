South Africa Focused, Not Bothered About Points Deduction –Coach Broos

The Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos has said South Africa is not bothered about the possibility of FIFA penalizing the country for fielding an ineligible player in the World Cup qualifying series.

Broos said his team would remain focused on the matches ahead to ensure the ticket did not slip off their fingers in the race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana are currently on top of the CAF qualification Group C with 13 points, with Rwanda and Benin having 8 points, while Nigeria have 7 points after six matches.

However, South Africa could be docked three points for fielding an ineligible player Tehobo Mokoena during their 2-0 win over Lesotho back in March.

The forward had accumulated two yellow cards, one against Benin in November 2023 and the other during their match against Zimbabwe in July 2024

Broos however said Nigeria are wasting their time on the issue as he believes Bafana Bafana will not be deducted three points.

“If the decision will be we lose three points – ok, we’ll lose three points,” Broos said.

“But also, look at the rules, there was no complaint. I have to be honest, we didn’t know it, that Mokoena was suspended, but Lesotho didn’t know either.

“What is Nigeria doing now? There was no complaint. But why should we start doubting, be worried and afraid. We got a good result in Nigeria, we won in Benin.

“If it’s like that (we lose the three points), we have to fight on the pitch.”

The Bafana Bafana coach added: “First, I think it’s strange that Nigeria is coming with this now, 9 months after the game. But it’s their right. We have a good case because the rules are clear: the protest has to come from the team we played, Rwanda, within a certain time, and they didn’t. So, I don’t think there will be any deduction. We focus on the games ahead.”