South Africa Consul-General Urges Nigerians To Invest In It Country

The Consulate General Of the Republic Of South Africa, Professor, Bobby Moroe has urged Nigerian businessmen and women to invest in his country as South Africa has done in Nigeria.

Moroe made this known while speaking at a conference with the theme’ Digitalization, Democracy, And Politics In Post Covid.’ at the University of Lagos, on Thursday, noted that Nigeria investors should reciprocate what South Africa has done in Nigeria in terms of investment.

He said South African investors have alot of companies in Nigeria, but it is unfortunate that Nigeria didn’t invest back in South Africa.

He said: “We have over one hundred businesses in Nigeria, small medium, micro businesses and strong companies such as MTN, Multichoice, retail stores and other South African businesses are thriving in Nigeria. He would like to see the same increase like that in South Africa from the Nigeria side.

“I am making an appeal to investors from Nigeria to have their presence in South Africa because we are brothers. South Africa’s mission in Nigeria is trying to create collaboration between the South African business community and Nigeria’s business community.

We have the South Africa and Nigeria Business Forum where we meet to discuss business which I believe will benefit both countries.

“It is in the best interest of both countries to interact and increase business opportunities and minimize each other company in both countries, which is the best way to go.”

The Ambassador also talked about how information technology has helped in the fight against crime and corruption in both countries.

He said in South Africa ICT has helped alot in crime control, which I believe is the same in Nigeria.

“We have a lot of companies in South Africa, one of them is a company that helps in tracking of stolen vehicles and makes sure such vehicles are stopped when in motion. The government also put in place alot of initiatives, like drones used by the police and the use of social media in fighting corruption.

Aside from the benefits, ICT also takes away our privacy and secrecy of individuals and even the government to some extent.”

Earlier, The convener of the conference, Professor Victor Ajakorotu, teaching at Noth West University, South Africa said it is an annual event to have such an academic conference in Nigeria and to discuss important issues.

I am glad we have been able to discuss issues such as digital, politics, and democracy in post-COVID Covid and I am happy the turnout is massive.

He said: “I am happy we were able to bring scholars from different parts of the world to debate on the issue of democracy, politics and the digital.No technology doesn’t have Its own advantages and it’s disadvantages.

“It’s useful in collecting election results and also used to manipulate the results as well. Technology is relevant, we can’t do away with it. It is true fake news can cause havoc, if not properly checked. We need more awareness on fake news, most especially in Africa on the use of technology for the good of all.”