February 29, 2024
South Africa Coach Declares War On Falcons

Desiree Ellis, the head coach of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, has emphasized the significance of their upcoming 2024 Olympic Games final qualifying round against the Super Falcons of Nigeria, stating it’s a “do or die” affair.

The reigning African champions secured their spot after defeating Tanzania 1-0, with Thembi Kgatlana scoring the decisive goal. Ellis expresses the team’s determination, aiming for early and thorough preparation ahead of the two-legged clash with Nigeria scheduled between April 1-9, 2024.

The overall winners will be one of Africa’s representatives at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

