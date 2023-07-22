South Africa Clinches Double Awards At 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards

South Africa with its unparalleled beauty and rich cultural heritage, was celebrated at the recently 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards where it came tops in two categories of the awards, carting home the prestigious title of Best Country while its iconic city, Cape Town, was acclaimed the Best City in the World.

These exceptional awards were voted for by 27,000 passionate readers, and for many, they are a testament to South Africa’s undeniable allure and the enduring impact it has on travellers. The Telegraph Travel Awards, a distinguished platform within the travel industry, recognises destinations that captivate the imagination and leave an indelible mark on visitors.

South Africa’s resounding success in winning in two distinct categories underscores its unparalleled natural landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultural experiences. Cape Town, often lauded as the “Mother City,” has long been celebrated for its picturesque beauty, world-famous landmarks, and warm hospitality. The city’s win as the “Best City in the World” is a resounding affirmation of its status as a global tourism gem.

From the majestic Table Mountain and stunning beaches to the captivating Cape Winelands and vibrant neighbourhoods, Cape Town offers an abundance of experiences that appeal to the senses and nourish the soul. Excited by the double win, South Africa Tourism Acting Hub Head for United Kingdom and Ireland Hub, says Kgomotso Ramothea, noted, “We are thrilled and immensely proud that South Africa has been recognised as the ‘Best Country’ at the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards, and our vibrant city of Cape Town has been crowned the ‘Best City in the World.’ These accolades are a testament to the remarkable experiences our country offers and the unwavering dedication of our tourism industry.

‘‘South Africa’s diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and warm hospitality continue to captivate the hearts of travellers from around the globe. We extend our deepest gratitude to the 27,000 Telegraph readers who voted for us and invite everyone to come and experience the magic of South Africa firsthand.” In 2022, South Africa welcomed 303,848 arrivals from the UK and Ireland. While between January and May this year arrivals from the UK stand at 164,232, which is a 50.2% increase when compared to same period of last year with arrivals of 109,372.