New Telegraph

March 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. South Africa Builds…

South Africa Builds Wall To Keep out Mozambicans

Concrete barriers are being built along a stretch of the South Africa-Mozambique border to prevent people crossing over to steal and smuggle vehicles. South African authorities have budgeted close to $2.7m (£2.1m) to build the wall.

It’s made up of three sections: *An 8km (5 mile) barrier near Tembe Elephant Park *An 8km-long stretch near iSimangaliso Wetland Park *A 9km wall from the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park towards Pongolo River, reports the BBC.

Building works on the Tembe Elephant Park section “are currently underway,” according to a joint briefing by the South African government and KwaZulu-Natal province. “The impact of the project has been positively received by the community and the South African National Defence Force,” it added.

Read Previous

Ramadan: Makinde Calls for Increased Prayers, Good Neighbourliness
Read Next

Umahi: We’ll Begin Work On Benin-Ekpoma- Abuja Highway Soon