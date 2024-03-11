South Africa Builds Wall To Keep out Mozambicans

Concrete barriers are being built along a stretch of the South Africa-Mozambique border to prevent people crossing over to steal and smuggle vehicles. South African authorities have budgeted close to $2.7m (£2.1m) to build the wall.

It’s made up of three sections: *An 8km (5 mile) barrier near Tembe Elephant Park *An 8km-long stretch near iSimangaliso Wetland Park *A 9km wall from the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park towards Pongolo River, reports the BBC.

Building works on the Tembe Elephant Park section “are currently underway,” according to a joint briefing by the South African government and KwaZulu-Natal province. “The impact of the project has been positively received by the community and the South African National Defence Force,” it added.