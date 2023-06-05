Sourcing Human Hair Materials Locally Will Help Create Jobs – Rhiks Place CEO

Nigerian-owned, Rhiks Place, dealers in premium human hair extensions and wigs is poised and proud to support local businesses and communities.

According to Rhiks Place CEO, Akinbode Opeyemi, stated that by sourcing their materials locally and employing a team of skilled professionals, the company is helping to create jobs and support economic growth in Nigeria.

With a focus on quality and style, Rhiks Place has quickly become a leading brand in the Nigerian beauty industry.

The company’s commitment to using only the best materials and techniques has earned them a loyal following among customers who want to look and feel their best.

The entrepreneur also used the opportunity to speak about launching their latest collection, the Luxurious Body Wave Hair Collection.

The collection features high-quality, 100% human hair extensions that are designed to give a natural and luxurious body wave look.

The Luxurious Body Wave Hair Collection is the latest addition to Rhiks Place’s line of premium hair extensions. The collection features a range of lengths and colours, making it easy for customers to find the perfect match for their style.

Whether you’re looking to add length, volume, or just a little extra body to your hair, the Luxurious Body Wave Hair Collection has you covered.