Sources Reveal My Kids Aren’t In Nigeria, Do2dtun Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Comment

Popular On-Air Personality, Do2dtun has reacted to the comment made by his estranged wife, Omotayo that he has access to their kids contrary to what he projected on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that Do2dtun has been dragging the family of his estranged wife, for their refusal to allow him to have access to his two daughters.

This revelation is coming amid a backdrop of legal custody arrangements, social media controversies, and allegations of humiliation during their marriage.

READ ALSO:

However, his ex-wife of Do2dtun has explained her own side of the story, revealing that a court decision from June 2022 gave both parents shared custody of their kids during special occasions and holidays.

She also claimed that in July 2022, Do2dtun had allegedly exercised his privilege to spend more than a month with their kids.

Reacting to her comment, Do2dtun took to his page to refute her claims that he has access to his kids.

According to him, he has information from a legitimate source that his kids were no longer in Nigeria.

He, however, dared his ex-wife to send the location of the kids if they were truly in Nigeria as she claims.