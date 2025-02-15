SoundboyGreg’s Riveting Story Of Beats, Struggle, Redemption

Share

For Greg Eloghosa Clement, better known as SoundboyGreg has said music isn’t just about making hits; it’s about impact.

This was as he said he wants his songs to inspire, remind people of their worth, and push them through tough times.

Having battled rejection and hardship himself, SoundboyGreg knows how powerful a message of hope can be.

SoundboyGreg grew up in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Life was not easy. He noted that his father was absent, and though he had a stepfather at home, it never truly felt like family.

One day, that man kicked him out, and just like that, he was on his own. Rejection hit hard, but instead of letting it break him, he found solace in music.

At first, music was just an escape, a way to drown out the noise of a world that had pushed him aside. But as he poured himself into it, he realized it was more than that. It was a part of him. A force he couldn’t ignore. He surrendered to it completely, and in return, it gave him purpose.

SoundboyGreg also recalled that one of the toughest choices he’s faced was deciding between music and the responsibility of providing for his family. As the breadwinner, stepping fully into music felt like a gamble.

But he knew giving up on his passion wasn’t an option. He had to find a way to balance both, and though it hasn’t been easy, he’s making it work.

By 2023, SoundboyGreg had taken his first real steps into the industry, thanks to his close friend and producer, 808ng. With 808ng’s encouragement, he recorded an EP blending Afro dancehall, Afro-fusion, and hip-hop.

The project was a defining moment. Most tracks featured 808ng, except for ‘Bend It’, a song Greg did solo. That EP sparked something in him, a hunger to push his sound further.

In 2024, he decided to take a leap into trap music, something he had always loved but never fully explored. The result? ‘My Grind’, a hard-hitting trap track that was released in December, gives his music a fresh, dynamic edge.

“It was a risk, but it paid off,” he said. It marked a new era for his artistry.

No matter how much his sound evolves, his Edo heritage remains a core part of his identity. The storytelling, the deep-rooted rhythms, the intensity, it all comes from where he grew up. Even when he blends global influences, you can still hear Benin City in his lyrics and feel its energy in his beats.

Now, with his next single, ‘Trash or Treasure’, an Afro-fusion anthem about self-worth, on the horizon, SoundboyGreg is gearing up for even bigger things.

His dream collaborations? Don Jazzy, Jesse Jagz, Wizkid, and Wande Coal. His goal? To turn his struggles into success and prove that even when life knocks you down, the right beat can bring you back up.

