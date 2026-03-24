Soun Suspends Adeseun As Mayegun Of Ogbomoso Over Alleged Misconduct

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, has indefinitely suspended Senator Ayoade Adeseun from his position as the Mayegun of Ogbomosoland over alleged misconduct.

The decision, which was conveyed in a letter dated March 23, 2026, and signed by the Palace Secretary, Mr Toyin Ajamu, cited acts of insubordination, wilful disregard, and persistent disrespect towards the throne as the alleged misconducts.

According to the letter, the action was taken to safeguard the dignity and sanctity of the traditional institution, noting that the former lawmaker’s conduct had become a matter of concern.

“I write on behalf of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Paramount Ruler of Ogbomosoland, concerning your recent and continued conduct, which has become a matter of grave concern and embarrassment to the palace and the revered stool of the Soun.

“It is with deep regret, yet with a firm sense of royal duty and responsibility, that His Imperial Majesty has taken cognisance of your sustained acts of insubordination, wilful disregard, and persistent disrespect toward the Palace and the sacred institution it represents.

“These actions, observed over a considerable period and manifested through various utterances and behaviours, fall significantly short of the dignity, honour, and responsibility expected of a chief of this Palace and the holder of the esteemed title of Mayegun of Ogbomosoland.

“Your conduct, both in public and in private, has demonstrated a consistent and unacceptable disregard for the authority, traditions, and sanctity of the Palace. Such a pattern of behaviour is incompatible with the obligations and expectations attached to your chieftaincy title.

“Accordingly, in the exercise of his royal prerogative and authority as the Soun of Ogbomosoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), hereby suspends you, Senator Hamzat Ayoade Adeseun, indefinitely from the office and chieftaincy title of Mayegun of Ogbomosoland, with immediate effect from the date of this letter,” the letter read.

He was subsequently directed to stop forthwith from parading himself or being addressed as the Mayegun of Ogbomoso pending the lifting of the suspension.

“His Imperial Majesty expects your full compliance with this directive and trusts that you will conduct yourself accordingly, without further recourse to actions that may undermine the authority and dignity of the Palace,” the letter added.

Adeseun was installed as Mayegun of Ogbomoso in May 2021 by the immediate past Soun of Ogbomoso, late Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III.