Soun Pledges Commitment To Promoting Yoruba Culture

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afọlabi Olaoye, has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting and preserving Yoruba culture, pledging royal support for initiatives that celebrate the heritage and identity of the Yoruba people.

The monarch made this known during a courtesy visit by members of the Ọmọ Yoruba Atata Socio-Cultural Initiative (ỌYÀSI), organisers of the annual World Headdress Celebration, one of the group’s flagship cultural programmes.

Led by Ọlawale Ajao, the delegation visited the palace to introduce the event and seek the monarch’s royal blessings ahead of the upcoming edition.

Oba Olaoye commended the vision behind the initiative, noting that it aligns with his 25-year cultural and development agenda for Ogbomosoland. He explained that the initiative complements other programmes such as the recently launched Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival, which serves as both a cultural unifier and a platform for economic growth.

He emphasized that his agenda is not a personal ambition but a divine mandate to elevate Ogbomoso’s status as a cultural and tourism destination.

While pledging his support for ỌYÀSI, the Soun said, “No matter who you might have visited, this is the Soun of Ogbomoso. When did you say the programme is coming up? December 28, right? May God spare our lives till then. Just keep me reminded, please.”

Speaking on the group’s vision, Ajao explained that the World Headdress Celebration seeks to highlight the often-overlooked cultural and spiritual significance of headdresses, including crowns, caps, and head ties beyond their aesthetic value.

“There is more to headdresses than adornment. They carry cultural, historical, and sometimes even scientific relevance,” he said, adding that the initiative aims to educate the global community about their symbolic meanings.

He revealed that a major objective of the programme is to attain UNESCO’s endorsement of World Headdress Day and inspire scientific research into the cultural use of headdresses, potentially uncovering innovations beneficial to humanity.

The maiden edition of the celebration was held on December 28, 2024, at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, while the second edition is scheduled to hold on December 28, 2025, at the same venue.