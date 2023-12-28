Soun of Ogbomoso, Oku Ibom Ibibio Explore Cultural Ties, Devt, Cooperation

The Soun of Ogbomosho, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege has expressed his desire for stronger cultural ties and development cooperation with Akwa Ibom State.

Oba Orumogege, the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso land stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General, Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers at his Palace in Ikot Ukobo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The Oba, who recognised Akwa Ibom State as an entity that is so rich in culture and steep in tradition, hailed the Oku Ibom Ibibio for setting a glittering standard for the traditional institution.

He congratulated Oku Ibom Ibibio on his reign so far on the stool, and wished him further successes in the years to come, adding that he has good lessons from the monarch to take home.

“I feel very honoured to be here. This kind of setting is very fantastic. This is my second month on the throne and I have to say that I have so much to learn from your throne.

“The setting (conference room of the Oku Ibom’s palace) is very fantastic, it’s even like Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom,” he stated.

Oba Orumogege said having been a regular visitor to Akwa Ibom in the past four years, has equipped him with ample knowledge of Akwa Ibom’s traditional institution and the warm hospitality of the people.

In his response, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers expressed appreciation to Oba of Ogbomosho for the courtesy visit on him.

Ntenyin Etuk recalled that as far back as 1973 he had built a relationship with the Ogbomosho people when he attended a school in Iseyin and has nurtured the relationship right up to his adulthood.

Describing Ogbomosho land as a hub of commerce and tourism, Oku Ibom Ibibio pledged to ensure that a formal relationship is cemented between Ibibios and Ogbomosho for mutual benefits to be derived among them.

The A’Ibom premier royal father congratulated the Oba on his ascension to the throne as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosho land, advising him to forge stronger ties with his subjects.

“You’ll only succeed if you forge stronger ties with your people. Taking responsibility for the people of the land is paramount. I wish you success on the throne.

“Feel very free, communicate appropriately, mend broken bridges. I want us to be stronger going forward,” he counselled.

He promised to reciprocate the gesture of the royal trip by leading a high-powered delegation of Akwa Ibom traditional rulers to Ogbomosho land in solidarity with the Soun.

Aligning with the earlier remarks of the visiting royal father, Oku Ibom Ibibio said Nigeria was in dire need of genuine unity, stressing that traditional rulers have a role to play in that regard.

The royal visit, which was graced by Paramount rulers, leaders and members of socio-cultural groups – Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio led by Ntisong P.J. Okon; Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio led by the 11th Int’l President, Akparawa James Edet, NPOM; women groups, youth groups and members of the public, who thronged the palace in the spirit of the yuletide; was enlivened by cultural displays by Ekpe and Ekpo cultural troupes.

The Paramount Rulers were HRM Sylvanus Effiong Okon, Uyo LGA; HRM Edidem Peter Okon Effiong, Nsit Atai LGA; HRM Edidem Clement Francis Ekpenyong, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA; HRM Edidem Cosmas Bassey Nkanga, Uruan LGA; HRM Edidem Etim Nana Itang, Ikono LGA and HRM Edidem Aniefiok Monday Akpanobong, Etinan LGA.

The Clan head of Ubium, Etebom Noah Udowah, village heads and some dignitaries also attended the event.