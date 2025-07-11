Soun Of Ogbomoso Mourns Late Olubadan, Congratulates Ladoja

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege I, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, and extended heartfelt condolences to his family on the irreparable loss.

Oba Olaoye, who was represented by the Asiwaju of Ogbomoso, General Oladayo Popoola (Rtd), and the Abese of Ogbomoso, Chief James Oladipo, extolled the virtues of the late monarch, describing him as a revered traditional ruler who lived an exemplary and impactful life. Oba Olakulehin passed away on Monday, July 7, 2025.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday by Adeola Oloko, spokesperson for the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Soun also congratulated the former Oyo State Governor on his emergence as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Olaoye commended the people of Ibadan for their seamless and peaceful chieftaincy transition process, noting that it is worthy of emulation. He expressed hope that with the emergence of Oba Ladoja as Olubadan, the bond between Ibadan and Ogbomoso would grow even stronger.

Similarly, the Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, led a delegation to the residence of the late Oba Olakulehin to pay a condolence visit and also congratulate Oba Ladoja.

In the same vein, delegations from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter; the Iyalode line of the Ibadan chieftaincy system; Baales; and other community leaders also visited the late monarch’s residence to commiserate with the family and welcome the new Olubadan.

They described Oba Rashidi Ladoja as a seasoned businessman, respected politician, and veteran public administrator whose influence cuts across various sectors of society.

The delegations prayed for divine guidance, long life, good health, and wisdom for Oba Ladoja, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ibadan to greater heights and fulfill his royal obligations to the people.