Soun Of Ogbomoso Designate, Ghandi Hands Over Pastoral Baton At RCCG

On Sunday, Prince Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, the Soun of Ogbomoso designate, handed over his position as Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus House Parish in Washington, DC.

New Telegraph reports that Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, announced Ghandi’s appointment following a drawn-out legal procedure in a statement issued on Saturday by Olusegun Olayiwola, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Joined by his wife, Pastor Omo Ghandi-Olaoye, Ghandi handed over to Pastor Olumide Ogunjuyigbe during a thanksgiving and transition service which was held in his honour at the parish on September 3.

Ghandi, who had been the pastor of the church since its inception, is now set to return to Nigeria to take on the new traditional role.

It would be recalled that the stool became vacant after the death of the former monarch in December 2021 at 95 years old. The king reigned for 48 years.

In a post on Instagram, the church wrote: “Today, Pastor Ghandi passed on the baton of leadership to Pastor Olumide! Congrats on this new journey Pastor Olumide!

“We know that the eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man what God will do through you! As God was with Pastor Ghandi, so shall He be with you.”

It said in another post, “Thank you so much Pastor G for your excellent leadership over the years! As you transition into this next phase of your illustrious life, we celebrate you, we congratulate you! We pray that your life will go from glory to glory, from strength to strength.

“We promise to continue the great legacy you have left behind. Amen.”