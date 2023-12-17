Soun Of Ogbomoso: Afolabi Olaoye Destined To Be King – Pastor Adeboye

As he is billed to receive Staff of Office on Monday, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, was destined to be a King even before he was born.

Adeboye made this declaration while speaking at the Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, the venue of Interdenominational Thanksgiving services for the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

While addressing the gathering, Adeboye said that he knew that Olaoye was born to become a king.

“When he (Olaoye) came to me to inform me about the development, I told him to go and pray. He came back and said he had not heard anything, and I told him to go back and pray again. After a while, he came back and told me that God had spoken. It was then that I told him to go because he had been destined”, he said.

The cleric said that the monarch should embrace people and promote peace and unity among his subjects, adding: “To my critics, if I said no and God said yes, whose word is the final? God of course. So I cannot stop him because Pastor Ghandi was destined to be a king even before he was born, and thank God it is coming to fruition”.

The monarch, while speaking, said that Adeboye is his spiritual father, promising to be fair to all and sundry. “I will be the king to the Christians, Muslims, and traditional rulers. I will be a king to every son and daughter of this land.

“That is my strength, and I believe that God will give me His mercy to lead His people. I want everybody in this land to pray for me so that I would live aright”, he said

Olaoye was a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the United States of America before he was chosen as the successor to late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, at 85.