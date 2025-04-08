Soun Launches Skill Empowerment Program For 240 Youths

Share

As part of efforts to advance the 25-Year Development Agenda for Ogbomoso, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III, on Monday launched a transformative empowerment initiative aimed at equipping 240 indigenes with life-changing entrepreneurial skills and crafts.

The launch event, which took place at the Jokodolu Foundation Office along Old Ilorin Road in Ogbomoso, was coordinated by the Ogbomosoland Job Creation and Empowerment Committee.

It received the support of the Bank of Industry (BoI) and is designed to provide participants with practical skills to foster self-reliance, financial independence, and sustainable community development.

In addition to the BoI providing a financial grant to support the initiative, the empowerment program covers a wide range of vocational and technical skills, including baking and pastries, event planning and decoration, information technology, household and industrial cleaning, soap production, as well as Adire and Aso Oke production.

It aims to ensure participants are well-equipped for diverse economic opportunities.

“This is more than training. It is a seed of transformation,” Oba Olaoye said while addressing the participants. “This is not just training—it is a golden opportunity. Learn with passion. Commit fully. Maximize this gift.”

The Monarch emphasized that the empowerment initiative reflects the broader vision of progress for Ogbomoso and highlights the importance of uplifting others as a pathway to community advancement.

“This is what community progress looks like,” the Soun declared. “We rise by lifting others.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Bank of Industry for its unwavering support and commitment to grassroots development.

The initiative marks one of the first implementations of the Soun’s ambitious 25-Year Development Agenda, which aims to transform Ogbomoso into a hub of enterprise, education, and innovation.

