Soun Coronation: Planning Committee Unveils Activities, Plans

Chairman of the Central Coronation Planning Committee for the Official Coronation Ceremony of the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland, Professor Adeshola Adepoju, has confirmed a lineup of activities commemorating the coronation and official presentation of staff of office to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Gandhi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege.

Speaking alongside the Co-Chairman and Secretary General of the committee, Air Vice Marshal Bolaji Adigun (rtd) and Rear Admiral Jacob Ajani (rtd) respectively at a press briefing in Ogbomoso on Tuesday, the Chairman congratulated all Ogbomoso sons and daughters at home and abroad on the upcoming historic event, which was last witnessed 50 years ago, when the immediate past Soun, the late Oba Oladunni Oyewumi was crowned.

Adepoju said, “I humbly welcome you to this press conference organised to inform the general public on the program of events and activities lined up for the official coronation of the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso, His Imperial Majesty Oba Gandhi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III which is scheduled to hold between 14th and 19th December 2023.

“We deliberately delayed this press conference due to some unforeseen circumstances which you are all aware of and today we are glad to inform you that we are moving ahead and we are grateful to Almighty God and all the stakeholders for their roles.

“You will recall that on the 2nd of September, 2023, Oyo state Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde graciously approved the selection of Prince Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye of Olaoye Ruling House who was duly selected by the family and the kingmakers in Ogbomoso as the successor of our late King, Oba Jimoh Oladuni Oyewumi, Soun Ajagunbade III.

“The selection and subsequent approval of Oba Ghandi Olaoye was celebrated by indigenes of Ogbomoso both at home and in the diaspora with over four million congratulatory messages on electronic, print and social media because of the personality involved and his passion for the advancement and development of Ogbomoso. Thus, our people are enthusiastic to be part of the historic occasion which was last witnessed about 50 years ago when the late Soun of Ogbomoso was crowned on 14th December 1973.

“On September 8, the kingmakers in Ogbomosho led by the Areago of Ogbomosho, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, installed Prince Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomosho at Abata. Also on Thursday, September 14, the Ikije was held in Ogbomosho palace amidst a large turnout of sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland who thronged the palace to witness the historic ceremony and welcome the new Soun.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to inform you that the little hitches occasioned by the court proceedings are relatively settled and we are optimistic that all forms of dispute on the ascension to the throne will soon be a thing of the past.

“I also want to inform you that the coronation committee set up have been meeting and are planning a befitting coronation ceremony for our new king.

“The outline programme of events which commences on the 14th and end on the 19th of December is as follows:

1. Day One: Thursday 14 December, 2023 – Arrival/Empowerment Programme at the Palace.

2. Day Two: Friday 15 December 2023 – Jumat Service in the morning at the Palace

Evening: Welcome reception for the Golfers of Oba Ghandi Golf Tournament at the Recreation Club.

3. Day Three: Saturday 16 December, 2023 – Morning: Oba Ghandi Golf Tournament at the Recreation Club.

Evening: Traditional celebrations and entertainment in the palace.

4. Day Four: Sunday 17 December, 2023 – Interdenominational Coronation Church Service with Pastor E.A Adeboye ministering – 11 am at Beulah Centre.

5. Day Five: Monday 18 December 2023 – Praise and Worship Night and Concert at LAUTECH.

6. Day Six: Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Grand Finale (Presentation of Staff of Office/Coronation Event and Reception). – 11am at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium.

7. Day Seven: Wednesday 20 December, 2023 – Departure.

“We are expecting dignitaries from all walks of life. Lots of Traditional Kings, representatives from the government at all levels, serving and former governors, captains of industry, members of the diplomatic corps, sons and daughters of Ogbomoso home and the diaspora and friends of Ogbomoso are being expected. We are already working with the different arms of security agencies to provide adequate security for lives and properties during the events as well as travel routes which will be issued later.

“Once again, we are grateful to the media for the unfounded love and support for Ogbomosoland and Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye. We implore you to please always endeavour to confirm the authenticity of any information from the appropriate palace authority before going to the press.

“While we hope that the content of this press conference will be given adequate publicity, we are looking forward to a robust relationship with the media during and after the coronation”.

The Chairman while stressing that preparations are in top gear to ensure a remarkable, hitch-free and peaceful celebration, called on the people of Ogbomosoland to sustain their support for their new monarch.