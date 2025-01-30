Soun Commends Makinde On Healthcare Initiatives

Share

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has commended the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Oba Ghandi made this remark during an official visit by the management team of the Oyo State Hospitals Management Board (OYSHMB), led by its Executive Chairman, Dr Akin Fagbemi, to his palace in Ogbomoso.

He noted that Ogbomoso remains the second-largest city in Oyo State, after Ibadan, and emphasized the need for residents to take full advantage of the healthcare facilities available in the town. “Health is wealth,” the monarch stated, urging the people to prioritize regular medical check-ups and proper medication.

The traditional ruler also highlighted a 25-year development plan initiated by the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, which focuses on the provision of essential social amenities, with healthcare being a major priority.

Furthermore, Oba Ghandi called on medical practitioners, especially doctors and nurses in state hospitals, to treat patients with dignity, viewing them as valued clients and customers.

In his response, Dr Akin Fagbemi expressed appreciation to the Soun for his contributions to the growth of Ogbomoso since ascending the throne. He also sought the monarch’s continued support in upgrading the State Hospital, Ogbomoso, to a standard that can compete with other top healthcare facilities in the state.

The visit was attended by prominent traditional rulers, including Oba Thompson Adeyeye, the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, and Oba Solomon Olagoke Akinola, the Olokoo of Okooland. The OYSHMB delegation also included the board’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Anifat Ibraheem, and other senior directors

Share

Please follow and like us: