Soulwinner Music Band Warms Up For New Year All-White Dance Party

Ace juju musician, Ojajuni Sunday Caleb and his Soulwinner Music Band are currently warming up for the 2025 New Year All-White Dance Party.

The event is scheduled to hold on January 26 at Balmoral Events Centre, Lagos State.

The much-anticipated event is a follow-up to the successful music tours Soulwinner and his band had in Ghana, the Benin Republic and the United Kingdom (UK) respectively.

In December 2023, Soulwinner Music Band had its first tour of the United Kingdom after years of dominating the social scenes in Nigeria and Africa.

Later in September 2024, the band returned to the UK, touring major cities with scintillating performances that cemented the spot of Soulwinner music brand as one of the best indigenous music exports from Nigeria.

Soulwinner, as Ojajuni Sunday is fondly called is a Nigerian traditional juju musician with decades of experience and expertise.

He hinted that his planned New Year All-White Dance Party is bound to be a memorable one, as it will attract the creme-de-la-creme of the society and live performances from many A-list live bands.

