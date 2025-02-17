Soulcomms Names CEO

Share

Soulcomms has appointed Ayodeji Onabajo as chief operating officer. A statement by the company explained that the appointment was a significant step in the agency’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving impactful client engagements in today’s evolving communication landscape.

It stated that the appointment of Onabajo was central to its transformative journey. With over 12 years of experience spanning continents and industries, Onabajo has a wealth of expertise that was expected to drive Soulcomms’ strategic vision.

Recognised as a leader in marketing communications, he has seamlessly merged traditional marketing approaches with innovative MarTech solutions.

In his previous roles, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to build high-performing teams, execute successful campaigns, and deliver measurable results for top-tier clients across various industries.

Onabajo’s professional journey has taken him through marketing and product marketing roles in Kenya, United States and the United Kingdom, giving him a global perspective on consumer engagement strategies.

He was also named 1st Runner-Up in the prestigious Nigeria’s Employee of the Year Award (NEYA) in 2019. As COO, Ayodeji will oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations, ensuring the seamless execution of its strategies while driving sustainable growth and innovation.

