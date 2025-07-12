Soul E Baba Returns With New Single, Tomato

Nigerian Afrobeat and King of Soul, Emmanuel Okose, better known as Soul E Baba, has made a celebrated comeback to the music scene after a long break with the release of a brand-new comeback single; ‘Tomato’.

Once a dominant voice in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits such as “Soul E Baba Dey Here” and the fan-favorite collaboration “E Be Like Say” featuring 2Face Idibia, Soul E Baba is reintroducing himself with a fresh sound and a renewed musical vision.

The new single ‘Tomato’ is off his new album titled ‘Baby OOO’ marking a new chapter in his storied career as his return signals more than just a musical release; it’s a triumphant re-entry into the industry by one of its enduring voices.

As the buzz around ‘Tomato’ continues to grow, fans and music lovers are encouraged to explore Soul E Baba’s new work and rediscover the artistry of a musician, who helped shape Nigeria’s modern soul sound.

Over the years, Soul E Baba has built a remarkable portfolio of cross-border musical partnerships, reflecting his versatility and global appeal. From the streets of Lagos to studios in Houston, Johannesburg, Accra, New York, and Berlin, the soulful artiste has blended his signature Afrobeat style with a global soundscape.

It is pertinent to note that after an extended hiatus, Soul E Baba made a triumphant return in 2024 with the album ‘Speak to Me,’ followed by a string of releases in 2025, including ‘African Girl,’ ‘Samba Fire,’ and the highly anticipated full album; ‘Baby OOO.’