Soto Gallery, Ecobank, Others Partner On +234 Art Fair

Soto Gallery, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and Main Sponsor, Craneburg Construction Company, are set to host the second edition of the +234 Art Fair.

According to a press release, the highly anticipated event will take place from March 27th to March 31st, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Center (EPAC) in Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 10 a.m. each day.

The statement said: “The theme for the 2025 edition, ‘Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art’, will explore the transformative power of patronage in driving the growth and sustainability of Nigerian art.

The fair is designed to offer a significant platform for young, unrepresented Nigerian artists, enabling them to showcase their work locally and internationally.

This year we will meet many interesting and varied art Patrons and Collectors who are quietly moving the industry forwards.”

Mrs. Tola Akerele, Founder of +234 Art Fair and Soto Gallery Foundation stated that patronage in the art world goes beyond financial support, adding that it’s about fostering relationships that empower artists to sustain and expand their creative practices.

“Art thrives in environments where the practice is nurtured by a community committed to its growth, and the 2025 edition of the +234 Art Fair aims to facilitate those essential connections.

By providing a dynamic platform for artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts to interact, the fair will demonstrate how meaningful support can shape an artist’s journey and enhance the broader art ecosystem,” she said.

