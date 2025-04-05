Sotinrin’s Appointment’ll Turn Around Bank’s Fortune – Ajipe

Share

An Industrialist, Alexander Oluremi Ajipe has described the appointment of Ayo Sotinrin as the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) as a turning point for the Bank’s fortunes.

In his congratulatory message, Ajipe said that the appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a strategic move to bring about a significant turnaround in the Bank’s operations.

Ajipe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, commended Sotinrin’s exceptional energy, exposure, and passion for agricultural development, which he believes will be a major asset to the industry.

He praised President Tinubu for selecting the right person for the job in Sotinrin.

According to Ajipe, Sotinrin’s impressive track record in development finance, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation makes him the ideal candidate for the role.

Ajipe said, “Sotinrin’s experience working with government agencies, development institutions, and civil society organizations in Africa will undoubtedly be valuable in driving the BOA’s mission forward.”

As a strong advocate for agricultural development, Ajipe believes that Sotinrin’s leadership will significantly impact the bank’s operations and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

