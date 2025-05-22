SOTC 2025 Delivers Bold Economic Sustainability Vision For Africa Across Sectors

Share

The 2025 Science of Trade Conference (SOTC) has activated trade in all its forms and categories as an engine to the economic stability of not only Nigeria but the Africa continent in innovation, sustainable production, and inclusive economic growth.

With the theme “Access to Market”, the three-day event, which was held recently at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, brought together government officials, trade experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and change makers from across Africa and the diaspora.

Speaking, Organiser of SOTC, Dr. Inya Lawal, who is also the Founder of Ascend Studios Foundation, said, “trade is the engine, but the people are the power.

What we’ve built here is a new trade ecosystem that puts Africans at the centre of their economic destinies.

The Science of Trade Conference 2025 not only highlighted the importance of trade but also activated it, demonstrating that with certification, creativity, collaboration, and courage, Africa’s entrepreneurs can lead global conversations on their terms.”

The conference officially commenced with the celebration of the 7th anniversary of NICERT, Nigeria’s certification body where the Group Managing Director of NICERT, Annabel Kamuche, emphasised the importance of certification for African products in the global market.

