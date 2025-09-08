Sostenibili Energy, Infrastructure Set To Revolutionise Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Sostenibili Energy and Infrastructure Limited, a Nigerian start-up, is poised to make a significant impact in the country’s energy and infrastructure landscape.

Information provided by the company says that with a team of distinguished professionals boasting over 600 man-years of combined experience in oil and gas, finance, law, and academia, the company is well-equipped to deliver clear, ethical, and results-driven advisory and execution support services.

It reads in part: “Sostenibili Energy and Infrastructure Limited was established by a distinguished team of professionals with deep and varied expertise across oil and gas, finance, law, and academia.

Collectively, our board brings over 600 man-years of experience, positioning us to support complex initiatives with clarity and discipline. In addition, we have access to a global pool of technical professionals and experts across various fields of endeavour (especially in Energy & Infrastructure) with a cumulative total of over 13,000 man-years of experience.

We combine technical proficiency with financial strength to execute projects to the highest standards—on time, within budget, and in full alignment with client specifications.

As a start-up, we will draw on the proven track records of our leaders and resource persons in major organisations to deliver advisory and execution support that reflects world-class standards.

Our promise is simple: we will do the right thing—first time, every time—while building a company known for integrity, competence, teamwork work and measurable Gas Advisory: Advisory on assets, operations, projects, and partnerships in all sectors of the oil and gas industry – upstream, midstream and downstream.

Sustainable energy: Practical pathways for eÿciency, renewables, and carbon management. Infrastructure development: Planning, delivery support, and performance improvement.

Business brokerage services:Connecting opportunities, partners, assets, and capital. Advisory toolkit (selected) Cost optimisation: Reduce waste, improve procurement, and strengthen project economics.

Production/operations optimisation: Boost uptime, reliability, and throughput safely. Field development planning: Create bankable, phased development strategies.

Field re-entry consulting: De-risk re-entry, workovers, and asset rejuvenation. Reservoir Management and Modelling– Achieve the best ultimate recovery over the life cycle. Environmental: Environmental studies and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Safety: HAZID, HAZOP, Formal Safety Assessment (FSA), and safety case development.Procurement and supply Reliable sourcing: Strong OEM networks (local and international) for genuine equipment and spares.

Value assurance: Quality control, logistics coordination, and lifecycle support. Training and manpower development capability building: High-impact technical courses and workshops tailored to the client’s needs.

Security services, Consulting and operations: Risk assessments, security surveys, marine security, pipeline protection, armed escort, and journey management. Guarding: Professional guarding services aligned to asset risk profiles.”

Sostenibili’s board comprises seasoned professionals with impressive track records in their respective fields. The directors are:

1. Board of directors

Engr. Richard A. Shonibare

Chairman

He has 36 years at Shell across Nigeria, Malaysia and The Netherlands, where he successfully led high profile and ground breaking projects such as the EA (Sea Eagle Shallow Onshore) project; renovation of the Shell Nigeria fleet of Onshore rigs in Louisiana (USA); as well as pioneering High Pressure and Temperature (HP/HT) drilling and subsurface oil and gas operations. He later became the Country drilling Manager for AFREN Oil and Gas Drilling Company and thereafter an adviser for Citizens and

Advice Bureau in the United Kingdom.

Engr. Godwin Ibe, FNICA, MNSE

MD/CEO

An expert in corrosion, pipelines, asset integrity and engineering management, Godwin has 47+ years’ experience in oil and gas with SEDCo (a subsidiary of Transocean), Shell Nigeria, Nederland Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM), and Seplat. At Shell, he honed his expertise in materials selection and integrity management, while his leadership at Seplat as Asset Integrity Manager helped drive operational reliability and safety performance.

His career reflects a commitment to excellence in engineering, regulatory compliance, and the sustainable management of energy assets. Engr. Ibe served as one of the two Nigerian members of The International Corrosion Council (ICC for twelve years.

The ICC has two members from over 120 countries. He is a dedicated marriage counsellor and has a passion for developing young technical professionals. Engr. Ibe speaks over 20 local & international languages.

Mr. Nedo Osayande

DMD/Technical Director

Geoscientist with over 40 years’ local and international experience, mostly with Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria and the Netherlands. A Fellow of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), he is the Chairman of Belemaoil Producing Limited and an External Facilitator at the University of Lagos Business School. He holds a BSc in Applied Physics from the University of Benin and postgraduate degrees in Business

Administration and Management from the University of Lagos. He has been recognised for advancing geoscience education in Nigeria.

Barr. Dozie Obele

Company Secretary/Legal Advisor

A lawyer with 38 years of experience, he is renowned for helping clients manage regulatory risk. He has expertise in oil and gas, power, and mining. Dozie has served in Nigeria’s Presidency (2009 – 2013), where he advised on power sector reforms, infrastructure, and social safety net programs with the Presidential Task Force on Power (PTFP) and Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program Committee (SURE-P).

He holds a law

degree (LLB) from the University of Lagos, BL (Nigerian Law School), and LLM (Georgetown University, Washington, DC). He has been

admitted to the New York Bar.

Mr. Nick Agule

Chief Financial CFO

30+ years in commercial, business assurance, governance, risk management, corporate planning and economics leadership roles at Chevron, Shell, BP, and Nestoil. Nick is also a public policy analyst whose opinions are widely sought on a wide range of public policy and economic issues.

Mr. Dele Aloko, GPHR, SHRM-SCP, MCIPM, FMCDI

HR Director

Seasoned lawyer and HR/corporate services executive with 40 years cross cross-sector leadership experience, including senior roles at Shell Nigeria, South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Alpha Mead Group, and Cranfield Talent Consultants. He is the Vice Chairman of the Society for Human Resource Management (Nigeria Member Group) and a Fellow of the Mentoring and Career Development Institute of Nigeria, demonstrating his commitment to professional excellence and standards and developing younger professionals.

Engr. Francis Ogugua Oguamanam, FNSE, CEng

Engr. Francis Ogugua Oguamanam, FNSE, CEng

A distinguished Nigerian civil engineer whose career spans nearly five decades of impactful service in both public and private sectors. He is a Chartered Civil Engineer and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE). He began his professional journey with top consulting firms like Ove Arup & Partners, focusing on highways, roads, and bridges, before

He began his professional journey with top consulting firms like Ove Arup & Partners, focusing on highways, roads, and bridges, before

joining the Lagos State Government, where he rose to the position of Director of Project Management. Beyond engineering, Engr. Oguamanam has been deeply involved in community service, notably through the Rotary Club of Ikeja South and the Catholic Men’s Organisation, earning multiple honours for his contributions.

Prof. (Mrs.) Aduabobo I. Hart

She is a renowned environmental scientist and academic with over four decades of expertise in Hydrobiology and Fisheries. She has served as a consultant to the Federal Ministry of Environment for more than 25 years, contributing to national Environmental Impact Assessment reviews and leading initiatives such as the World Bank-supported Standards Enhancement Project (SPEESE). She is a Fellow of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria and holds the prestigious Charles Bruce Powell Chair in Hydrobiology/Fisheries. A former Director of the Institute of Natural Resources, Environment and Sustainable Development (INRES) at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Hart also sits on the board of CSDevNet, a leading climate-focused NGO.

Her innovations include patented technologies for water remediation and plastic-to-fuel conversion, and she is honoured in the Faculty of Science Hall of Fame.

Engr. Dominic Ebere

He has 35+ years at Shell and Elf in HSE, development planning, subsea facilities engineering, and production operations; led deepwater projects in Nigeria and the US and achieved “best-in-class” audit outcome (Shell Group Line of Defence 3) on the operations of subsea and pipeline asset in the Deepwater environment; Shell Group Impact Award recognition for consistent availability and reliability of the subsea production

system through the deployment of the Exception-Based Surveillance and other techniques to close gaps in production targets .

Dominic is a practising member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, licensed to practice engineering by COREN and Professional Engineers Ontario, Canada.

Sam Otoboeze, Esq., CPP, FIMC, FOSHA (UK)

He is a security and legal professional with nearly 40 years of experience across government and industry. He served 20 years in Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), followed by leadership roles at ExxonMobil and NNPC.

At NNPC, he managed security for over 15,000 staý and critical national assets, developed the Corporation’s first Group Security Policy, and contributed to increasing crude production from under 1 million barrels per day in 2016 to 2.1 million by 2020.

His expertise combines legal insight, strategic security operations, and strong government relations to deliver resilient, scalable security solutions.

Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun

She is a distinguished corporate executive, transformation leader, and John Maxwell Executive Coach with over three decades of success in both the private and public sectors. She served as the Secretary to the Oyo State Government between 2019-2023 and previously spent over 20 years with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), managing people-focused portfolios supporting energy projects.

She has a degree in Pharmacy and an MBA from the University of Benin and is a member of various professional bodies, including being a fellow of CIPM. She currently serves as Lead Consultant at O’BIA Consulting.

Capt. Tajudeen Alao

He is a Master Mariner with five decades of maritime operations; former

NIMASA Ships Surveyor and Examiner; member, Nigerian Association of Master Mariners.

Engr. Anthony Oýor, with 31 years at Shell in Nigeria, The Netherlands, South Korea and Singapore, has extensive experience in project management and in the design, construction and operation of onshore and oý shore oil and gas facilities. He has wide experience in HSE and was Process Safety Manager for Shell operations in Sub-Saharan Africa as well as a certified technical auditor.

Mr. Imoh Ebukanson

Imoh Ebukanson is a former Superintendent at NNPC with over 35 years of experience in cost engineering, project management, and petroleum logistics. He has led operations across tank farms, jetties, and maritime infrastructure, and previously served at Noord Nederlandsche P&I Club. He holds a Master’s in Maritime Aýairs from the World Maritime University and brings deep expertise in asset protection and infrastructure delivery.

Engr. Sylvester Anyahara: He has 30+ years in corrosion control; strong HAZID/HAZOP/FSA portfolio; complex engineering studies and technical market research.

Launch Event Programme

The company will launch its operations with a virtual event themed “Powering the Future – Sustainably” on September 10, 2025. The programme includes:

– Welcome and Opening Sequence (13:00 – 13:05)

– Event Chairman’s Remarks (13:15 – 13:25)

– Sostenibili Chairman’s Address (13:25 – 13:35)

– CEO’s Address (13:35 – 13:45)

– Keynote Address: The Future of Energy* (13:45 – 14:05)

– Brand Reveal (14:05 – 14:20)

– Stakeholder Messages (14:20 – 14:35)

– Q&A Session (14:35 – 14:55)

– Closing Remarks and Virtual Toast (14:55 – 15:00)

With its launch, Sostenibili Energy and Infrastructure Limited is poised to make a significant impact in Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sector.

It will also provide innovative solutions and expertise to drive growth and development.