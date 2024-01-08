Sosoberekon Survives Ghastly Auto Accident

Nigerian music executive, Sosoberekon was reportedly involved in a ghastly car accident a few hours ago at Okada University, Edo State.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen that Sosoberekon black’s car was in bad shape inside the bush.

According to the report, Sosoberekon had its airbags all burst out due to the intensity of the accident.

READ ALSO:

Some eyewitnesses claim that the car somersaulted 8 times before hitting a tree in a nearby bush.

However, there are no reports on what caused the accident, and also the current state of the music executive at the time of report is unknown.

Watch the video below: