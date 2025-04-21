Soso Soberekon Offers N20m For Speed Darlington, Portable‘s Rematch

Share

Popular Nigerian music producer and talent manager, Soso Soberekon, has offered the sum of N20 million for Portable and Speed Darlington’s rematch.

Soberekon’s offer comes days after the “Nzeh nation’s crooner defeated Speed Darlington on Friday night in a celebrity boxing match tagged ‘Chaos in the Rings’.

Speaking after his defeat, Darlington, in an Instagram post, claimed that Portable used ‘Juju’ to defeat him, and called for a rematch.

READ AlSO:

Reacting to the post in the comments section, Soso Soberekon offered £20 million for the rematch.

The music executive wrote: “Rematch 20m for the winner. @speeddarlintv you have my number or tell the promoters to reach out to me.”

Share