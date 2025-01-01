Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon has shared his dating ordeal with a young lady, hinting that love is useless.
The socialite who took to his social media page to make an observation after a recent encounter with his partner said, “Love is a useless something…”
According to him, a young lady born in 2003 was giving him a ‘last chance’ after he had apparently wronged her.
Following the lady’s remarks, he noted that love is clearly a useless something since it could level the age difference between them.
He added, See girl wey Dem born 2003 dey give me last chance.”
Reaction trailing this post;
bustlineyetunde said: “No be you wan dey relationship?”
adetomiiee wrote: “What are you doing with a 21-year-old in the first place? Agbaya”
kikionyeukwu stated: “What are you looking for in the arms of 2003, they are 21 forghusake”
therealikegbunams remarked: “You take the last chance Abi you no take am ???”
romann_kk penned: “How 59yrs old man go Dey date 21yrs old girl?”
chris_esomchi wrote: “But, you go take am or not? Decide now oh”
cellarrouge said: “Soso why are you with a girl they birth in 2003?”
