Share

Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon has shared his dating ordeal with a young lady, hinting that love is useless.

The socialite who took to his social media page to make an observation after a recent encounter with his partner said, “Love is a useless something…”

According to him, a young lady born in 2003 was giving him a ‘last chance’ after he had apparently wronged her.

Following the lady’s remarks, he noted that love is clearly a useless something since it could level the age difference between them.

READ ALSO:

He added, See girl wey Dem born 2003 dey give me last chance.”

Reaction trailing this post;

bustlineyetunde said: “No be you wan dey relationship?”

adetomiiee wrote: “What are you doing with a 21-year-old in the first place? Agbaya”

kikionyeukwu stated: “What are you looking for in the arms of 2003, they are 21 forghusake”

therealikegbunams remarked: “You take the last chance Abi you no take am ???”

romann_kk penned: “How 59yrs old man go Dey date 21yrs old girl?”

chris_esomchi wrote: “But, you go take am or not? Decide now oh”

cellarrouge said: “Soso why are you with a girl they birth in 2003?”

See post below …

Share

Please follow and like us: