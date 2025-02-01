New Telegraph

Soso Soberekon Educates Men On How To Care Of Sick Women

Controversial Music executive, Soso Soberekon has lectured his fellow men on how to take care of their women when they are sick.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Sosoberekon, disclosed that sick women do not always need medical attention but rather money.

According to him, giving a sick woman first aid by crediting their account will cause them to heal fast.

He wrote; “If she’s sick don’t rush her to the hospital. Always apply First Aid by crediting her account! Alert heals women faster”.

Read some comments below…

@Medlinboss: “Ahh this caption is a GOAL ”

@Uceelegit: “Na woman wey say peace go dey house & we go still love each other for old age we go do that one for”.

@Miss_olushi: “Soso sir I am very sick oooo ”

@Realjuicylifestyle: “That’s why I follow you, you understand women more than we understand ourselves. Money??? It’s over ”

@Lindsay: “Soro soke sir louder pls for people at the back to hear ”

@Eleeshaofficial: “Who go credit me oooo……headache wan finish me”

@Funcake: “I swear alerts heal I need credit alerts “.

See post below;

