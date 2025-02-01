Controversial Music executive, Soso Soberekon has lectured his fellow men on how to take care of their women when they are sick.
Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Sosoberekon, disclosed that sick women do not always need medical attention but rather money.
According to him, giving a sick woman first aid by crediting their account will cause them to heal fast.
He wrote; “If she’s sick don’t rush her to the hospital. Always apply First Aid by crediting her account! Alert heals women faster”.
Read some comments below…
@Medlinboss: “Ahh this caption is a GOAL ”
@Uceelegit: “Na woman wey say peace go dey house & we go still love each other for old age we go do that one for”.
@Miss_olushi: “Soso sir I am very sick oooo ”
@Realjuicylifestyle: “That’s why I follow you, you understand women more than we understand ourselves. Money??? It’s over ”
@Lindsay: “Soro soke sir louder pls for people at the back to hear ”
@Eleeshaofficial: “Who go credit me oooo……headache wan finish me”
@Funcake: “I swear alerts heal I need credit alerts “.
