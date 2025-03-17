Sosina: Airports, Airlines Reaping Liberalisation Benefits

Share

A former Secretary-General of African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), Iyabo Sosina, has said the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), otherwise known as Africa’s version of the United States ‘Open Skies policy, has helped to increase capacity and flight services in the continent.

Describing it as a win-win for as many countries in Africa that have adopted the air transport policy, Sosina said: “If you are actually going to look at the passenger figures at the airport, the airlines of those countries that have opened up, you will find that they have grown significantly.”

Speaking to New Telegraph over the weekend on the sidelines of a media briefing by Kenya Airways, Sosina, who is also the Chairman, Total Air Logistics, General Sales Agent (GSA) to Kenya Airways, stated that Lome, Togo, which is Nigeria’s neighbour, had, through ASKY Airlines, enjoyed the benefits of ‘Open Skies’.

According to her, “all we need to do is to check the passenger numbers. You will see that they have actually grown significantly and they have an airline.

Even countries that do not have airlines but have opened up have recorded higher passenger figures and that is why we tell people, as least, when I was there, I was able to explain to them that it is a win-win because it is not just the airlines that would win, the airport also would make progress in terms of revenue.”

She noted that the continent had made tremendous progress with SAATM compared to few years ago, stressing that all people need to do is to look at the figures to see the huge success that SAATM has brought to the region and the benefits to the airlines, airports and the aviation fuel marketers.

She wondered why some coun-tries were holding back from signing to SAATM, stressing that until Africans start doing business in Africa amongst themselves, the continent would remain backward.

“We are not going anywhere because Africa has a lot more to give to the world and it is in Africa’s interest to start giving it to other African countries before it goes out to others.

Keep your wealth in. That is what they have done in other parts of the world; in Europe, America and the Middle East. They grow their own first.

We must overcome this divide that was caused by the same people who want you to bring out what you have and start dealing with your brother who is as black as you,” she added.

The SAATM is a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063, an initiative of the African Union to create a single unified air transport market in Africa, the liberalisation of civil aviation in Africa and an impetus to the continent’s economic integration agenda.

The SAATM or single African sky is a fundamental vehicle to catalyse the economic transformation of the continent, and would enhance the impact of the “No Country Left Behind” programme of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which aims to drive the sustainability and benefits of aviation in all global regions including Africa.

This aligns with the United Nation’s (UN) Vision 2030 which aims, among other things, to ensure improved livelihoods globally.

Stakeholders are of the view that a liberalised air transport market will provide tremendous benefits to Africa and its airlines.

These benefits include shorter travel time, more options for travellers, lower fares, greater options for intra-Africa partnerships to strengthen African airlines, more passengers for African airlines, increased trade and tourism and overall aviation and economic growth.

“Whenever you liberalise there would be increased travels and the airlines would have more passengers to carry, more cargo to carry.

It will open up African routes and you operate in a larger area and can take full advantage of that. But for the airlines to benefit, they have to strengthen their operations,” says Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, former President, ICAO Council.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

