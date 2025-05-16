SOSG Vows To Checkmate Sale Of Liquor, Intoxicants

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that liquor and other intoxicants are not sold within the state.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the reconstructed Shagari Jumu’at Mosque, Governor Aliyu highlighted the recent efforts of the Sokoto State Hisbah Board, particularly their confiscation and destruction of liquor, as proof of the government’s resolve to eliminate immoral practices from society.

“I commend the Hisbah Board for the good work it is doing in ridding our society of social vices,” the Governor said.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the Governor, further noted that Aliyu stressed the Hisbah Corps would continue its operations strictly within the law and with respect for fundamental human rights.

Governor Aliyu called for public cooperation with the Hisbah Board, emphasizing that such support would enable the agency to carry out its duties professionally and effectively.

On mosque development, the Governor disclosed that 63 Jumu’at Mosques are currently undergoing reconstruction across the state at various stages.

He added that Jumu’at Mosques receive monthly allocations, while Imams, their deputies, and Muazzins are provided monthly stipends by the state government.

He urged officials of the Shagari Jumu’at Mosque to maintain cleanliness and proper upkeep of the facility.

“Our administration remains committed to executing meaningful projects that directly impact the lives of our people,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, former Deputy Governor Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, who commissioned the mosque, praised Governor Aliyu for his infrastructural achievements across the state.

He expressed gratitude for the reconstruction of the historic Shagari Mosque, noted as the birthplace of renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi.

Representing the Sultan of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid lauded the mosque reconstruction initiative as a noble effort that promotes spiritual growth and community development.

