SOSG To Reward Punctual, Dedicated Workers – Gov. Aliyu

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assured punctual and dedicated civil servants in the state that they will soon be rewarded by the state government.

The Governor stated this when he received state civil servants under the leadership of the Head of Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed, who paid him a Sallah homage visit.

Governor Aliyu said a committee would soon be constituted to map out strategies and procedures for the selection of punctual and dedicated workers to be rewarded by the state government.

He noted that the decision to reward hardworking staff became necessary, considering the growing concern over lateness and absenteeism among some workers.

“We are aware that some workers come to work whenever they want and close anytime they wish, while some do not even report to work at all,” the Governor said.

He added that he would soon embark on unscheduled visits to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to monitor compliance with laid-down civil service rules and regulations.

Governor Aliyu reminded workers of the need to reciprocate the various welfare initiatives introduced by his administration, assuring them that his government would continue to remain worker-friendly.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Head of Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed, commended Governor Aliyu for the recent recruitment of 3,000 workers into the state civil service.

He described the recruitment exercise as unprecedented in the history of the Sokoto State civil service.

“This singular act is the first of its kind in the history of the civil service in Sokoto State, where such a massive recruitment exercise has been conducted,” he said

He added that the recruitment exercise has brought relief to thousands of parents and guardians whose children had completed their studies but were without jobs.

The Head of Service also thanked the Governor for the prompt payment of salaries, settlement of the backlog of accumulated gratuities, payment of pensions, as well as the restoration of the monthly imprest to MDAs in the state.

He further assured the Governor that measures were being introduced by his office to restore the dignity of the civil service and ensure a vibrant workforce.

In a related development, the Governor also received members of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce under the leadership of its President, Alhaji Mu’azu Yakubu Ma’aji, who also paid him a Sallah homage visit.

The President commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his transformative agenda, particularly the ongoing urban renewal initiatives across the state, which he said would attract foreign investment.

He also expressed appreciation to the Governor for awarding the contract for the reconstruction of the burnt section of the Sokoto Central Market, noting that the project would further boost commercial activities in the state when completed.

The Chamber President further advocated the revival and modernisation of traditional trades such as tannery, leather processing and knitting in line with global best practices to improve the state’s revenue generation.

Responding, Governor Aliyu assured the Chamber of Commerce of his administration’s continued support at all times.