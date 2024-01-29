SOSG To Establish Three Skills Acquisition Centres, Empower IDPs

The Sokoto State Government has said that it has trained 100 youths on various skills and handcraft activities while the arrangement to establish three Skills acquisition centres across the three senatorial zones has reached an advanced stage.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Community Development, Alhaji Garba Maitunbi disclosed this in Sokoto Monday.

Maitunbi further said that the trained 100 youth comprised 60 males and 40 females on various skills acquisition schemes to enable them be self-reliant.

He said the state government has already conducted a census of the Internally Displaced Persons and their immediate needs and problems have been identified for easy facilitating of assisting them.

He said that the file was at the government house before the governor and any moment from now all the problems of the Internally Displaced Persons will soon be met.

He therefore advised the trained youth in the state to avail themselves of opportunities provided by the State administration aimed at improving their living standard.

According to him, each trainee was given a sewing machine and N 20,000 cash to start packs to boost their business.

He said that the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration through his department rehabilitated 45 number of five daily prayer mosques and 100 more are in the pipe line.

According to him, the state government had within the last 7 months period distributed one trailer truck of cement and over 50 bundles of roofing zing to needy, and designed many handcraft programs such as tailoring, carpentry, electrician, and computer education to empower the youth.