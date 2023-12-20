SOSG To Compensate People Affected In Mafara Road Dualization Projects

The State Government to compensate people affected by the dualization of road that links Sokoto to Talata Mafara in Zamfara State.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammad Gobir stated this when he paid an inspection visit to the road construction site.

Gobir who is also the overseer of the State Ministry of Works and Housing said the federal government has shouldered the responsibility of payment of compensation on the state government.

He said all compensations from Sokoto to Tureta borderline would be settled by the state government.

He assured of the state government ‘s readiness to give all the necessary support and assistance towards the successful completion of the project.

The deputy governor said the importance of the road towards the socio — economic development of the state cannot be over emphasised.

He expressed appreciation with the progress of the work and thanked the federal government for awarding the contract.

Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engineer Kasimu Maigwandu said the project which stated from Zaria in Kaduna State will link up to Sokoto State was divided into 4 sections and being handle by 4 different construction companies.

He said the Sokoto –Talata Mafara road dualization project is being handled by CBC Global Civil and Construction Company.

Engr. Kasimu Abdullahi said the project which was awarded last year has 60 months completion period.

The representative of the company handling the project Mr Yuan Zi pledged the company’s determination to carry out the project according to specifications.

The Deputy governor was accompanied by the Permanent secretary of the state ministry of Works and Transport Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmad and some officials of the ministry.