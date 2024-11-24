SOSG, TCI Partner With Tea Vendors To Promote Child Birth Spacing Awareness Campaign

Share

Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with The Challenge Initiative Nigeria (TCI), conducted an awareness orientation for 100 tea vendors in 10 Local Government Areas to promote family planning.

The program aimed to promote child birth spacing enlightenment within their respective communities.

Ten tea vendors, selected from each of the 10 Local governtment Areas, participated in the one-day orientation program held at Sokoto Guest Inn hotel.

The LGAs involved include Kware, Wamakko, Gwadabawa, Wurno, Bodinga, Silame, Tambuwal, Dang/Shuni, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South.

Traditional tea joints, known as “Teburin Mai Shayi,” serve as community gathering points where people discuss various issues and share information.

These tea joints play a significant role in disseminating information related to community concerns, particularly in the northern region.

Alhaji Umar Jabbi, a traditional ruler in the state, advised participants to utilize their tea joints to enlighten people on the importance of attending health facilities for child birth spacing and other health issues.

Jabbi emphasized that family planning is a crucial tool for planning the economy, achieving healthier households, communities, and society.

He also stressed that population growth can be a blessing if managed properly. He urged communities to take responsibility for providing basic necessities like food, education, and healthcare.

advised parents to prioritize family planning, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment to ensure a better life for their children and communities.

Facilitators from TCI,a non- governmental organisation and medical experts from the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency and TCI educated the participants on family planning and other healthcare-related issues.

While emphasized the importance of family planning in addressing Nigeria’s population growth challenges.

The event emphasized the importance of community involvement in promoting family planning and child birth spacing awareness.

