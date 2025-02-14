SOSG Requests Deployment Of More Corps Members To Schools

Share

Sokoto State Government has requested the deployment of more NYSC Corps members to Schools to supplement government efforts towards enhancing the education sector.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, paid a courtesy visit to the NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro (Malikin Zuru), at his office.

During the visit, Prof. Ladan commended the invaluable contributions of NYSC members serving in Sokoto State, highlighting their role in strengthening the education sector.

He expressed the ministry’s desire for increased deployment of corps members to government schools across the state to enhance teaching quality.

To support this initiative, the commissioner assured that the government would address accommodation challenges and improve necessary facilities for corps members in schools.

In response, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro pledged NYSC’s commitment to assisting the ministry by ensuring the adequate deployment of corps members to various schools, emphasizing that security and essential amenities are in place to support them.

Furthermore, Prof. Ladan directed all school principals to accept and accommodate NYSC members posted to their schools, discouraging any form of rejection.

Dignitaries present at the meeting included Abubakar Umar Salame (Director of Administration), Abdulkadir Alkammawa (Director of Quality Assurance), and Lami Murktar (Director of Senior Secondary Schools).

Others are Abdulrahman Jafar (Director of Basic Education), Bello Muhammad (Deputy Executive Secretary, Arabic Board), and other top officials.

