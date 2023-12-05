SOSG Inaugurates Steering C’ttee For AGILE To Improve Quality Of Girl Child Education

Sokoto State Government has inaugurated the steering committee for the Sokoto State Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (Sokoto AGILE).

Inaugurating the committee on Tuesday, the State Governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu said the aimed toward addressing one of the critical issues hindering the quest of providing quality education to the people of the state.

“This is a cause that is so dear to my heart, and I am proud to see many dedicated individuals and organizations working together to make the lives of our younger ones more meaningful”.

He noted that the challenges being faced by girls in accessing education are not only peculiar to Sokoto State but the entire north as it is often linked to cultural and economic

barriers.

” And often times the economic conditions of some families who lack the resources to shoulder the responsibility of taking their daughters to school, as a result of which many girls are denied access to the needed quality education”,

“This is not only a moral imperative, but also an economic one. From our religious perspective, we know that educating girls has multiple impacts that benefit families, communities, and the nation as a whole”.

He stated the reason why the Sokoto State government decided to participate in the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) a project that was brought by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education to support the Girl

Child.

While emphasizing that Sokoto state is a predominantly Muslim state, the AGILE project has been adapted, from its design to implementation, to suit our religion and culture.

He expressed his administration’s readiness to give girl child education all the necessary attention it deserves, and to achieve that the state appointed a special advisor on female education as part of commitments towards girl child education.

The Governor maintains that his administration introduced several measures aimed at ensuring to deal with all the major obstacles hindering the educational development of the state.

“This administration has made education as one its major priorities in its 9-point agenda. Already, we have started the renovation of many schools as part of our modest effort to create a friendly teaching and learning environment for our younger ones.

He assures that his administration will focus its attention on Sokoto AGILE to remove the barriers that prevent our children, especially girls, from attending transitioning and completing school.

These barriers according to him, include poor learning atmosphere, apathy concerns, as well as lack of financial assistance.

“I assure you that every girl child in Sokoto state will be provided the opportunity and atmosphere to receive quality education through SOKOTO AGILE”.

He insisted that efforts will also be intensified in improving the quality of education that girls receive in Sokoto state.

“This means that we intend to invest in teacher educational training, providing access to materials and technology, and creating safe and inclusive learning environments”,

“We want to empower young girls in Sokoto state with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an ever-changing world all through SOKOTO AGILE”,

He appeal to all parents, religious leaders, and local organizations to change attitudes and beliefs about the value of educating girls.

Hence the need to create a culture that celebrates and supports the education of all children, regardless of gender.