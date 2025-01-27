SOSG Flags Off AGILE Project, Disburses N200,000 Monthly Grands To 240 Schools

Share

Sokoto State Government has flagged off the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, disbursing School Improvement Grants to 240 secondary schools, and commencing monthly imprest payments of N200,000 to all categories of secondary schools in the state.

The beneficiary schools include colleges, secondary schools, Arabic schools, boarding primary schools, and government Almajiri boarding schools.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu stated that the total monthly interest for 330 schools amounts to N66,000,000, allocated for maintenance and minor repairs of basic facilities.

Aliyu emphasized that these initiatives mark a significant milestone in transforming the education sector, securing a brighter future for children, particularly girls.

He noted that education is the bedrock of development, and no society can thrive without investing in its people’s education.

The AGILE Project aims to empower adolescent girls through enhanced access to education, life skills training, and financial support, addressing systemic challenges that have hindered their potential.

Aliyu affirmed the state’s commitment to removing barriers and ensuring quality education for all children.

The School Improvement Grants will rehabilitate school infrastructure, provide water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, and ensure safe and conducive learning environments.

The governor urged principals and School-Based Management Committees to utilize funds transparently and judiciously.

The state has also inaugurated project monitoring and verification committees to ensure value for money.

Aliyu praised teachers for their dedication and sacrifice, committing to support them through capacity-building programs, improved welfare, and modern teaching tools.

Additionally, the state has procured and distributed furniture, introduced a school feeding program, and ensured payment of external examination fees.

Since assuming office, the administration has constructed classrooms, renovated schools, and provided VIP toilets, school fencing, and boreholes.

The state government has awarded contracts for renovating primary and secondary schools, including Command Military Schools, Government Science Secondary School Yabo, and Sultan Abubakar College Sokoto.

Aliyu expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the World Bank, and development partners for supporting the AGILE Project.

He thanked the people of Sokoto State for their cooperation, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to education and ensuring a brighter future for all children.

Share

Please follow and like us: