SOSG Donates Cash, Food Aid To Bereaved Families

The Sokoto State Government has extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Rinaye village in Shagari Local Government Area following a tragic boat mishap that claimed seven lives last Monday.

The accident occurred when a boat carrying nine passengers capsized, resulting in the deaths of four minors and three mothers. Only the boat captain and one other passenger survived.

In a show of sympathy and support, a delegation from the Sokoto State Government visited Rinaye to commiserate with the bereaved families.

The delegation donated four bags each of rice, millet, and maize, alongside ₦4 million in cash assistance to the affected households.

While presenting the relief materials, the leader of the delegation and Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Muhammad Tukur Alkali, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

He described the incident as heartbreaking, especially given the loss of women and children, and offered prayers for the souls of the deceased and strength for the grieving families.

Hon. Alkali urged residents to view the incident as an act of God and prayed that such tragedies do not recur.

The Vice Chairman of Shagari Local Government, Mansur Muhammad Rafi, along with community leaders in Rinaye, expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the compassion shown to the victims.

Reacting from Saudi Arabia where he is performing the Hajj pilgrimage, Governor Aliyu conveyed profound sadness over the incident.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives of residents in riverine communities. He stated that he was deeply touched by the sad event, expressing concern over the continued loss of rural dwellers to boat mishaps.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure that people in riverine areas can travel safely using well-equipped, motorized boats and life jackets.

The governor also thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued prayers and support.

It will be recalled that the Sokoto State Executive Council had earlier approved the purchase of motorized boats and life jackets for riverine communities, following a similar boat mishap in Dundaye village, Wamakko Local Government Area, in August 2024, which claimed five lives.

The state government’s condolence delegation to Shagari Local Government Area included Hon. Muhammad Tukur Alkali, Commissioner for Agriculture; Hon. Muhammad Jabbi Shagari, Commissioner for Finance; Aminu Liman, Special Adviser on SEMA; Mode Yawa Shagari, Special Adviser on Livestock Development; Maryam Sulaiman, Special Adviser on Resident Communities; Nasara Lawal Gumi, Special Adviser on Poultry Development; and Faruku Ahmed Shuni, Special Adviser on Protocol Matters.

