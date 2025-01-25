SOSG Commiserates With Victims, Sets Up 7-Member Committee To Investigate Fire Outbreak

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has commiserated with the victims of the devastating fire outbreak at the Kara market which destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

Governor Aliyu who visit the fire incident said, “From what I have seen here, the inferno was too devastating, and it is my hope that the Almighty Allah will replace what the victims have lost with something better.

“The losses are beyond imagination, so please accept my heartfelt commiseration. I pray that the Almighty Allah will prevent such a terrible incident in the future.”

The Governor urged the people of the state to be cautious during the harmattan season, which is notorious for frequent fire outbreaks due to its windy nature.

He reassured the people of his administration’s commitment to protecting their lives and property, seeking their support in this endeavour.

“We must handle inflammable items with care during this season,” Governor Aliyu appealed.

He expressed gratitude to the State Fire Service and good Samaritans for their prompt response in quelling the inferno.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho, informed the Governor that the incident had destroyed property worth millions of Naira, fortunately without any loss of life.

The Chairman of the Timber Sellers Association commended the Governor for his concern and appreciated the APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for his unwavering support.

Governor Aliyu has constituted a seven-man committee to investigate the fire outbreak.

The committee, chaired by Alhaji Dalhatu Sidi Mamman, will identify the affected traders and recommend possible assistance.

Other members include Hon. Bello Idris, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, retired Col. Garba Moyi Isa, and Hon. Ibrahim Hassan Chichi.

A police representative and Muhammad Hayatuddeen Tsamiya, who will serve as secretary. The committee has three weeks in which to submit their report.

During his visit to the scene, Governor Aliyu was accompanied by Senator Wamakko, Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, and other dignitaries.

They expressed shock over the extensive losses caused by the inferno.

Share

Please follow and like us: